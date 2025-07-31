Casey Mayor and Deputy Mayor call for AFL to bring footy back to the suburbs

Casey Council is calling for the AFL to seriously consider how it can bring footy back to the suburbs—particularly to the rapidly growing South Eastern suburbs.

“It is hard for residents in Casey to see their heroes play, which I fear is fast becoming a thing of the past,” Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said.

“I’m talking about the journey for a Casey resident to see their team play—because from some parts of our municipality, it can take up to two hours to get to the MCG.

“That’s not just inconvenient—it’s a barrier to participation. We want our kids to grow up with access to elite sport in their own backyard.”

While the AFL has recently purchased Waverley Park and continues to push for a team in Tasmania, Mayor Cr Koomen said it’s time to look closer to home.

“We currently have the population of Canberra living in Casey, and in 15 years we will be the size of Tasmania,” he said.

“Why wouldn’t we expect the AFL to seriously consider what they can do for this region? They did it for Ballarat, and that’s been a success. Casey is next.”

Located in Cranbourne East, the multi-sport precinct Casey Fields is already home to the Melbourne Football Club’s elite AFLW team and serves as their key training base. Casey Fields hosts regular-season VFL and VFLW Casey Demons and Melbourne Football Club AFLW games, as well as pre-season AFL matches.

“We’re not asking the AFL to build a new stadium—we’re asking them to help us build on what we already have,” Mayor Cr Koomen said.

“Melbourne Football Club and the Casey Demons have been incredible partners—but they can’t do it alone. It’s time for the AFL to step up and bring elite footy back to the suburbs.”

Improving access to Casey Fields is also a key part of the Council’s long-term vision.

One of its top advocacy priorities is the extension of the rail network from Cranbourne to Clyde, identified in Infrastructure Victoria’s 30-year strategy, which would directly service Casey Fields and allow spectators to travel to matches via public transport.

“We’re planning for the future,” Mayor Cr Koomen said.

“Better transport links will make Casey Fields more accessible and match-ready.

“This is about smart, long-term investment.”

Deputy Mayor Cr Melinda Ambros echoed this sentiment.

“In order to grow the game, the AFL needs to grow with us,” she said.

“The South East growth corridor is one of the most passionate and fastest-growing parts of the country.

“We’re calling on the AFL to work with Council and the community to explore the potential for hosting AFL matches in the region. It’s time to bring footy back to the suburbs.”