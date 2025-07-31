Greater Dandenong Crs absent from levy fight

by Sahar Foladi and Afraa Kori

Greater Dandenong councillors have not taken part in a recent meeting of councillors across Victoria against the state government’s controversial new Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund (ESVF) levy on rates bills.

In Greater Dandenong, council rates bills are estimated to collect a massive $57 million on behalf of the state government’s ESVF.

This is a $22 million increase on the $35 million collected under the state’s former Fire Services Property Levy (FSPL) in 2024-’25.

It was confirmed on Monday 28 July that none of the councillors attended the anti-ESVF meeting held on 26 July in Melbourne due to “prior commitments.”

Individual councillors from more than 30 councils including Casey and Cardinia Shire took part, though Casey Cr Shane Taylor was not formally representing his council.

The meeting resolved to meet with the Premier for a moratorium and public inquiry into the levy. There has also been consideration of some councils taking legal action against collecting the levy.

The campaign Not In Our Name is also backed by United Firefighters Union Victoria,

As previously reported by Star Journal, Greater Dandenong Council will not boycott the hefty levy but it has emphasised that it is a state, not council-imposed levy.

Under the new levy, residents would have to pay almost the double variable rates compared to the previous Fire Services Property Levy (FSPL).

For residential properties, the median charge will grow by more than 30 per cent from $191 to $254 and rates for businesses rise from $749 to $1240.

Under the ESVF, the council expects to pay an additional $150,000 on council owned properties in 2025-26.

While councils are obliged to collect the levy on behalf of the state government as part of their rates notices the meeting on 26 July saw a motion passed to develop a campaign against the tax.

It includes local government to pass resolutions to express their stances, lobbying at the state level, public campaigns and some councils considering legal action “to challenge state decisions that they (councils) believe infringe upon local rights or create harm to their communities.”

The meeting was also attended by United Fire-fighters Union Victorian branch secretary Peter Marshall along with University of Newcastle Professor Bill Mitchell.

“Local councillors know that the residents and businesses in their area can’t afford this obscene tax grab,” Marshall said.

“They know they depend on emergency services and are alarmed that emergency service funding will be cut back under a cost-shifting plan that uses firefighters as an unwilling alibi for budget repair.

“This meeting will provide a forum to address these concerns and send a message that local homeowners and businesses should not pay for budget repair with their rates, and they should not pay for it with their safety in an emergency.”

Cardinia Shire Mayor Jack Kowarzik said the council had “consistently” expressed concerns with the ESVF.

“We are acutely aware of the ongoing cost of living pressures facing our community, and have made our concerns known in relation to the impact of the ESVF.

“At our July Council meeting, Councillors unanimously passed a motion to write to the Treasurer, the Hon. Jaclyn Symes, calling on the Victorian Government to repeal the ESVF and Council’s requirement to collect it.

“At the MAV State Council in May, we submitted a motion calling for the MAV to note the significant impact on local government and the community.

“I would like to reassure the Cardinia Shire community that Council remains committed to continuing to advocate on this matter to seek a fair outcome for all.”