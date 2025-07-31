Mayors decline US-based antisemitism forum

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong and Casey councillors have turned down invitations to attend an Australian Mayors Summit Against Anti-Semitism to be held on the Gold Coast.

The all-expense paid event for mayors, councillors and selected guests will host more than 200 local government leaders and community advocates from across the country in a first of its kind event in Australia.

Hosted by Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) in partnership with Executive Council of Australian Jewry and Never Again is Now (NAIN), it’s scheduled for 3-5 September.

Greater Dandenong Council chief executive officer Jacque Weatherill and mayor Jim Memeti were invited but declined.

Mayor Memeti says he is only up for interstate travels for matters that relate to the council such as the annual National General Assembly of Local Government (NGA) held in Canberra or to speak with Government ministers in Canberra.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen is also confirmed to have declined the invitation with no further explanations.

Greater Dandenong councillors Rhonda Garad, Sean O’Reilly, Melinda Yim and Isabella Do have also turned down the invitation.

It is believed that all Greater Dandenong councillors were extended an invite.

Councillor Garad says she’s concerned that the local governments are the “target”.

“They (councils) have power to reject protesting permits, have power around hiring people – is this going to influence decisions made at local government?

“I’m concerned this is privileging the voice of one group.

“I think it’s part of the re-education that (Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism) Jillian Segal is talking about having these education programs.

“It’s concerning to me that we’re not seeing all-expense paid programs that’s on Islamophobia, any other hate or discrimination programs against other people, or in general.

“I would attend if it was around existing laws around hate and discrimination – I’m deeply concerned of the plan Jillian Segal is putting forward and this folds into that.”

Recently, Greater Dandenong Council had stated in a response to a media enquiry on Cr Garad’s social-media retweets as “support anti-semitic language” saying it did not endorse Cr Garad’s retweets “in relation to the IDF, Israel or Zionism”.

Cr Garad has since demanded a public apology and says she is exploring her legal options over the “false” and “defamatory” statement that she was stoking “vilification, abuse or inciting hatred”.

The summit organiser Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) considers themselves as a “global grassroots movement” based in Kansas United States with no physical presence in Australia.

Their summits have been to countries all over the world including Germany, Greece, Latin America, United States and now it calls onto Australia to join the movement.

CAM have actively promoted and have urged for the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

It celebrated Costa Rica’s adoption of IHRA on X (formerly Twitter), where their fourth biggest annual summit was held which represented 18 countries and tweeted on Brazil’s withdrawal from IHRA.

Jewish Community Council of Victoria chief executive Naomi Levin welcomes this initiative at a time where antisemitism is at its peak.

“The significant increase in anti-Jewish hate has had a significant impact on many people in the local Jewish community.

“The JCCV supports many initiatives that will address rising anti-Jewish hate in Victoria, including through local government.”

On the other hand, the Jewish Council of Australia stated it doesn’t support the summit, claiming its US based organiser has ties with the Israeli military and government.

In a statement, they deemed it troubling that its “attempting to influence local Australian councils, especially in ways that attempt to threaten civil liberties, suppress activism, and stifle political dissent.”

“While we support genuine efforts to combat antisemitism, this event is not one of them,” it stated.

“It appears to promote a political agenda that seeks to silence criticism of Israel under the guise of fighting antisemitism.

“Events like this summit aim to push a dangerous and divisive agenda in Australia—one that falsely equates criticism of Israel with antisemitism and seeks to repress solidarity with Palestinians.

“We hope instead that local government leaders will reject these efforts and stand up for free speech, human rights, and the right to protest against genocide and apartheid.”

The JCA stated that the “promotion of speakers such as Jillian Segal, who push the IHRA definition of antisemitism—a definition that has been widely criticised by human rights groups for stifling debate on Israel—makes it clear that this is not an inclusive or balanced event.”

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about rising numbers of reported antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents.

Last year, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry reported 2062 antisemitic incidents.

In the past week, the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) arrested a man over his alleged role in an arson that severely damaged the Adass Israel Synagogue in December 2024.

Since October 7, 2023, Islamophobia has also increased to 932 incidents reported by Islamophobia Register Australia (IRA).

According to the IRA, there were 13 Islamophobic incidents documented within Greater Dandenong, out of which nine took place in Dandenong, Dandenong North and South.

Incidents on both sides are reported to have increased in its intensity and while these are the record for documented incidents, it’s thought the numbers are much higher.

City of Greater Dandenong has seen many pro-Palestinian protests and events against what organisers says is Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.

Many residents in Casey and Greater Dandenong are affected as a result of family ties in the region.