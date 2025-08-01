Aussie-only steel for new Dandenong aquatic centre

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Imported steel has been expressly barred from the $122 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre project.

This year, ADCO Constructions was controversially appointed by Greater Dandenong Council to build the DWC complex in Mills Reserve.

This was despite ADCO Group facing charges from Victorian Building Authority and WorkSafe over a large section of imported-steel framework collapsing at the Kew Recreation Centre redevelopment in 2022.

Greater Dandenong Council’s city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam told a council meeting on 26 July that all steel on the project will be sourced in Australia.

“There won’t be imported steel accepted.”

After tender negotiations with ADCO Constructions, the steel would be put through three checking mechanisms, Manivasagasivam said.

It would go under an independent check, a check by ADCO as well as “ADCO’s own independent” check before being used on the project.

Cr Rhonda Garad raised the issue in light of a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court hearing into the charges last month.

The hearing continues with a committal mention on 16 September.

The VBA alleges ADCO Group knowingly carried out building work outside of what was allowed under their building permit.

This includes that the company fabricated and erected a steel roof truss containing four spliced sections, instead of a single length of steel as required under the permit.

The VBA also alleges that the welding of the structural steel framework was non-compliant and the steel used in the truss did not meet Australian standards.

If found guilty ADCO Group’s nominee director John Conroy could face imprisonment and a fine of up to $108,000 on each charge.

The company also faces fines of up to $540,000 for each offence.

ADCO has stated it is strongly defending the allegations.

Since the Kew roof collapse, ADCO had been appointed to build Kingston’s $87 million aquatic and leisure centre, as well as just finished a $75 million Carnegie Memorial Pool redevelopment.

Works officially started on the DWC last month.

It is expected to open in 2027.