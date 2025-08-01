Cranbourne man removing copper cables arrested in Mulgrave

Police from Glen Waverly have arrested a Cranbourne man who was caught removing copper cabling in Mulgrave this morning.

Officers were first called to the scene on Springvale Road, following reports of a suspicious vehicle about 3am.

Information had been provided to the police that a man was in a cabling pit and appeared to be going back and forth from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the pit had been covered over with gumtree branches and the man hiding inside.

They removed the man from the pit and discovered a grinder and multiple copper cables, which had been cut.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm and registration plates that did not match the vehicle.

The 34-year-old man from Cranbourne was arrested and will be interviewed in relation to the incident.