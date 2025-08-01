Homelessness can ‘happen to anyone’

By Ethan Benedicto

Brian Power was among five others who spoke to the hundred-strong crowd at the launch of the Southeast Homelessness and Housing Alliance on Thursday, 31 July.

Power, as someone who had lived through the struggles of mental health, which eventually led to him being homeless, he was able to provide an insight into what ‘hidden homelessness’ meant.

“The reason it’s so important to share is because, I think like some of you out there, I did not necessarily speak out about homelessness before,” Power said.

“I was rather asked what I thought about it; and so from my perspective, what I can help with is to explain how I got from being part of the community, to living under a bridge”.

He added that he thought volunteers do the sort of work they do, helping the homeless, because it “resonates” with them.

Not only was it a direct helping hand, but also a way to show the importance of taking care of one’s health and mental health.

“I grew up in a culture where you had to toughen your heart and mind up, and I never, ever shared how I was feeling,” Power said.

“That was right up until I got put in the hospital; that was the first time I sat down with a group of psychologists… that’s when everything turned around for me.

“Young people now are lucky because they are welcomed, and it’s open to discuss how they’re feeling, and the fact that it’s become a discussion in schools, is really important.”

He further reflected that as the times have changed, so too have each generation’s understanding of mental health, and how added support to that can be one of the pillars that prevent many from a similar pathway to his, of homelessness.

“It’s the fact that anyone out there can go from being a six-figure international sales guy to nothing,” Power said.

Time and perseverance were the factors that proved to be key to helping Power regain stability.

As of now, he is part of the Alliance, continues to manage his own mental health, and speaks to help break the stigma around mental health and homelessness.