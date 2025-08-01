VicRoads on the move from Dandenong

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Afraa Kori

VicRoads is planning to relocate its Dandenong South customer service centre to Pakenham as soon as next year.

The Dandenong South outlet provides counter services, vehicle type inspections and photos for proof-of-age cards, but no driving tests.

The closest other centres are Pakenham, Heatherton, Mitcham and Frankston, meaning customers face at least an extra 30 minutes commute.

The new customer service centre is earmarked for an industrial estate at Lot 1 Exchange Drive Pakenham.

For those without a car, they face a half-hour train ride from Dandenong to Pakenham station with a wait for an hourly Koo-wee-rup bus service to access the estate.

A VicRoads spokesperson said the new modern, purpose-built facility would bring all services from Dandenong South and central Pakenham centres into “one accessible location with direct Princes Freeway access”.

It would “meet the needs of the growing community in Melbourne’s south-east”.

Services will continue at Dandenong South “without disruption” up till the opening of the new centre in late 2026, subject to planning approval.

“The new centre will offer upgraded technology and a full suite of services – including drive testing, vehicle inspections including Heavy Vehicles and counter support,” the spokesperson said.

Pakenham residents have reportedly welcomed the relocation of its licence centre from central Pakenham.

Several told Star News of traffic congestion and safety concerns at the current site.

But Dandenong driving instructors said the move will disadvantage their students – especially those without a licence or a car.

They say services appear to have already been phased out of Dandenong South’s customer service centre in recent years.

An instructor said that driving tests had been stopped in Dandenong South since during the Covid pandemic.

”The (current) licence testing facility in Pakenham is pretty conveniently located near Pakenham station.

“But (the new site) is not for people who don’t have a licence or a car to get there.”

The instructor said the Dandenong South site was still preferred by customers who want to make face-to-face inquiries.

“For anyone who wants to do those things, they will now have to go to Pakenham about 30 minutes away.”

VicRoads customer-service tasks meanwhile appear to be shifting online, with truck-driving instructors already issuing licenses via an online portal.

“Our students used to attend the VicRoads customer service centres for licence processing,” Yugo Driving School chief executive Rebecca Sculac said.

“However this is all done online through our office now which adds to our administration workload – but is a bonus for our applicants.

“Applicants do still need to attend the VicRoads CSC if they are changing a licence over from interstate or having a new licence photo taken.”

Cardinia Shire Council is currently assessing the planning permit application.

“Council recognises that some non-industrial uses, such as the one outlined in this planning permit, may be more appropriately located in purpose-built industrial zones due to operational size and logistical needs,” community and planning services manager Debbie Tyson said.

“Council … is committed to working with the applicant to reach a decision.”

The new facility would operate Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, and will be closed on weekends.

On average, it was expected to host about 160 visitors per day, with up to 25 staff members working on site at any one time.