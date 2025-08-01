Warrant for missing registered sex offender

Victoria Police have published an image of missing registered sex offender Adil Ghebrat wanted over an alleged assault on Tuesday 29 July.

Police attended a Springvale address about 1.30pm in search of a man wanted for an assault earlier that day in Mount Waverley.

The address was searched by police but it appeared Ghebrat had left the premises.

Police have an active warrant for his arrest in relation to the assault.

Ghebrat, 42, has not been able to be located and is currently in breach of his reporting obligations, including the failure to report an online username, police say.

He is described as 195 centimetres with a medium build, black short straight hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.

He is believed to be clean shaven but is also known to grow facial hair.

Police believe he was seen in South Melbourne on the morning of Friday 1 August.

He is also known to frequent the Springvale and Murrumbeena areas.

Anyone who sees Ghebrat is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Police are also warning members of the public not to approach Ghebrat as he has a history of carrying a variety of weapons and may be in possession of a firearm.

Any other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au