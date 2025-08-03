Critter signs make cents for wildlife shelter

By Shamsiya Hussainpoor

New fence signs and bumper stickers are now available for purchase across the Dandenongs to help raise awareness for local wildlife while simultaneously supporting Emerald and Monbulk Wildlife Shelter through each sale.

The initiative, coordinated by Kerryn Rozenbergs is a response to the alarming number of wildlife deaths on Wellington Road, a notorious hotspot for animal hits in the area.

“In the first 15 days of July, 93 lives were lost on Wellington Road, that’s just the ones we know about,” Ms Rozenbergs said.

“83 of these were kangaroos, many with joeys in their pouches or by their sides, little joey’s that have lost their lives or their mums now face an uncertain future.”

Ms Rozenbergs who’s a volunteer at the Emerald and Monbulk Wildlife Shelter said she has witnessed the impact first-hand.

“Every week I see the carnage on Wellington Road. It breaks my heart, I wanted to help raise awareness of the issue and get drivers to slow down,” she said.

She was inspired by a similar campaign in Wilsons Promontory and quickly tracked down the creator of the original signs online and brought the initiative to the hills.

The bright yellow signs and stickers, designed to catch the attention of passing drivers are now available for locals to purchase, with a portion of each sale going directly towards the shelter.

“Five dollars from every sign or sticker sold goes to support the great work of the Emerald Monbulk Wildlife Shelter, a shelter that cares for sick, injured and orphaned native animals, including kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and birds,” Ms Rozenbergs said.

Many of the animals in care are road-strike victims and the donations help cover the cost of vital supplies such as specialist milk formula for baby animals.

“So far, we’ve raised $280, which is about a week’s worth of formula,” she said.

The signs itself have already gained traction in other parts of Victoria, which was originally created by Mark Radley in response to the toll on koalas and wombats in Venus Bay – and so far, with more than 500 signs and hundreds of bumper stickers have been sold across the state.

“They’re a great way to spark important conversations about road safety for wildlife and the need for all drivers to slow down, particularly between dusk and dawn,” Ms Rozenbergs said.

The signage campaign ties into a broader push to improve safety for both animals and people along Wellington Road and throughout the Dandenongs.

Advocates are calling for lower speed limits in high-risk areas, better wildlife signage, fencing, green corridors and stronger community awareness.

“This isn’t just about wildlife, it’s also about human safety, many motorist are injured when they hit wildlife, it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed,” Ms Rozenbergs said.

The shelter is urging the community to slow down, especially during darker hours and bad weather.

Locals are encouraged to get involved in this campaign by purchasing a sign or sticker or signing the petition to urge the government to take stronger actions.

Signs and stickers can be purchased through the Emerald Monbulk Wildlife Shelter Facebook page: www.facebook.com/share/p/1GUMU2Nqrg/.

“And please, if you see injured or deceased wildlife, call Wildlife Victoria on (03) 8400 7300. You never know who’s hiding in the background relying on your kindness and compassion to save their little life,” Ms Rozenbergs said.