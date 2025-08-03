Fear, heartache in Cambodia-Thai conflict

by Sahar Foladi

A motion of peace and acknowledgement of the unfolding conflict between Cambodia and Thailand is being drafted to be voted on at the next Greater Dandenong Council meeting.

Councillor Melinda Yim of Cambodian background and her uncle Thay Horn Yim urged at a 28 July council meeting for Greater Dandenong to issue a media statement in support of the communities impacted on the municipality.

Cr Yim confirmed she will work with council officers to draft a motion focusing on the community’s distress.

“It’s always been present that Cambodia has been through conflicts of genocide and there are remnants present in residents today as future generations are reflective having memories of passed down stories.”

The peak of migration of Cambodian people was between 1981-’90 with 4,224, many eager to flee the country to start fresh after the genocide of Cambodian people by Khmer Rouge from 1975-’79.

Greater Dandenong is home to one of the largest Cambodian communities in the state with a population of 11,112 compared to the 935 Thai population.

For the survivors of the Cambodian genocide, the recent conflict of clashes between the two countries over their disputed border has opened up old wounds of survival and loss.

Cr Yim’s parents and elder sister migrated to Australia in 1996 when her mother was four-months pregnant with Melinda.

Yim’s maternal grandfather was killed when her mother was only five years old and forced to grow up without a father figure.

Her maternal aunt was also killed.

Now they are concerned for their family members in Phnom Penh, the capital city as well as those who live close to the Thai border.

Thay Horn Yim, her uncle, a migration agent and a community advocate has always been vocal on topics concerning refugees.

He himself migrated to Australia as a refugee in the 1980’s to flee the genocide and now he fears for his family members, who are also scared of the unstable situation.

“I am traumatised, it’s very difficult to cope when I see these things. I’m trying to do my best trying to process this sort of things.”

His nephew, who is an Australian citizen, is now stuck in Cambodia with his pregnant wife.

He had been living there or the past decade but he can’t leave his wife alone in a vulnerable condition as they wait for her Australian visa to process.

Thay Horn desperately urges faster visa processes especially for those with family ties here in Australia.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill responded in public question time, acknowledging the significant number of both Cambodian and Thai population in the municipality.

“If a notice of motion was adopted by council than that would be council support and that would be a decision for councillors.”

She will ensure information on support services are available on the council website for those in need because of the distressing scenes and news.

Councillors will vote on the proposed motion at the next council meeting on Monday 11 August.