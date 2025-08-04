150km/h P-plater caught on Monash Fwy

A speeding P-plater from Narre Warren South has had his vehicle impounded after being allegedly clocked at more than 150 km/h on Monash Freeway.

The 18 year old, who has had his licence for six months, was first spotted outbound near Blackburn Road travelling at more than 130 km/h on Sunday 3 August about 1.25am, police say.

Nunawading Highway Patrol officers took off after the motorist to pull him over.

The 18-year-old was then allegedly clocked travelling more than 150km/h just prior to being pulled over in Mulgrave.

According to police, he returned a positive preliminary breath test of .05 and a positive drug test for cannabis. A quantity of cannabis was also found.

The teen was cautioned in relation to the cannabis and is expected to be charged on summons in relation to exceeding the speed limit and drink and drug driving.

His vehicle, a red Nissan X-Trail, was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1100.