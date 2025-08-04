Emerson’s high-tech hub unveiled

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Emerson School’s state-of-the-art transformation continues to unfurl with the opening of stage 2 – a $6.1 million technology wing – on Friday 1 August.

The impressive Emerson Technology Centre was akin to a high-tech polytechnical college, says a proud principal John Mooney.

“This is the moment where all the dreaming, scheming and screaming becomes one,” he said – to quote a song from the Jekyll & Hyde musical.

The ETC will skill-up primary and secondary students at the Dandenong specialist school in wood technology, automotive studies and allied fields.

There’s a fully-equipped mechanic’s garage with a four-post and four-tonne hoist to perform wheel alignments and the like, as well as gas evacuation piping to remove car exhaust fumes.

Its wood-technology wing sets construction students on a pathway to apprenticeships.

Simple ‘old-fashioned’ tools abound, as do the advanced tools including 3D printers, welding booths and a CNC router.

“We’re a school for possibilities, a school of excellence,” Mooney said.

“We want to make people fly.”

At the opening, bipartisan support was strong from South East state MPs Gabrielle Williams, Brad Battin and Ann-Maree Hermans.

In what looks a financial miracle, the specialist school funded most of the stage-2 project itself – about $4.2 million. The State Government also contributed.

It is part of Emerson’s four-stage masterplan for “excellence”.

In stage 1, stellar facilities for food and hospitality, visual arts, media studies, child and aged care studies, student lounge and administration offices were delivered.

To come are the $29 million stages 3A and 3B for a two storey building for new Junior School pastoral homerooms, Science and Horticulture classrooms, psychologists and speech educators, as well as a Sports and Performing Arts Centre.

Mr Mooney said the 50-plus-year-old portable classrooms, touted as the oldest in the state, will soon be finally consigned to history.

It’s about providing options for students, giving them a school where they want to be.

“We are creating a commonwealth for people who were previously told they were not good learners.

“We see parents suddenly happy to see their children smiling.”