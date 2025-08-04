Mayor under microscope

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council says it is “taking advice” but standing by six-time mayor Jim Memeti after a bombshell media report into alleged links to a “range of convicted and suspected criminals“.

Meanwhile, Cr Memeti says he is “extremely disappointed” with the “vague allegations and innuendo” levelled at him on the front page of The Saturday Age on 2 August.

The Age report stated it didn’t suggest Cr Memeti was involved or had knowledge in suspected organised crime.

But it stated law enforcement sources queried whether his influence was being “exploited” by some in the Australian Albanian community.

The report’s intro describes Cr Memeti as a “go-to man in Dandenong“, a “six-time mayor who opens doors for the Labor Party but he’s also linked to a range of convicted and suspected criminals“.

Cr Memeti was quizzed by The Age about being a landlord to a convicted drug trafficker.

As well as about providing a supportive statement for an alleged serial criminal fighting deportation and a reference for a man being sentenced for cocaine trafficking.

The story named Cr Memeti’s son-in-law, son-in-law’s brother and Cr Memeti’s nephew as being arrested during police raids on Dandenong Thunder soccer club and three homes in December last year.

The raids were part of an investigation into suspicious sports betting.

Police have laid drug charges as a result, but no betting offences.

In light of the report, Cr Memeti issued a statement to Star Journal.

“I was extremely disappointed with the vague allegations and innuendo directed at me in a media article on Saturday.

“For more than 20 years as a councillor, including six terms as a mayor, I have continually sought to assist and support the people of Dandenong.

“Additionally I am very proud of my heritage and have helped many with a similar Albanian background to assimilate in Australia and become proud members of their local community.

“People with whom I am involved on a daily basis have many socio-economic challenges.

They come to me when they are at their most vulnerable, often in dire need of assistance and not knowing where to turn for guidance.”

Cr Memeti didn’t directly respond to a question whether he would stand down as mayor before his term expires in November.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council was “considering the information carefully and taking advice”.

“At this time, the article in the Saturday Age does not raise any matters that would disqualify Cr Memeti under the Local Government Act 2020 from being a councillor or mayor.”