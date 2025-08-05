Expansion to free pads and tampons

Victorians will soon be able to access free pads and tampons at even more locations throughout the state as the program expands.

The southeast is home to a swathe of these machines, as the State Government’s $23 million program aims to make it easier for women and girls to fully participate in in public life, whether at work, study, sport or for fun.

Berwick is home to two locations and four machines; two in Chisholm at 25 Kangan Drive, and another two at the Casey Monash Health Hospital.

Down south, Cranbourne’s Chisholm in New Holland Drive is home to a single machine, but there are three additional ones at the Royal Botanical Gardens.

Out in the east, Pakenham is home to three locations: one at Pakenham Library, another at Living Learning Pakenham, and another in the Cardinia Cultural Centre.

Further southeast in Kooweerup, the Regional Health Service is home to one machine, located in the waiting room.

Closer to Dandenong, Doveton Library is home to a single machine, located at its entrance, while another is inside Dandenong Library.

There are two machines in the Monash Dandenong Hospital, two in Chisholm Dandenong, and another in Dandenong Oasis.

Noble Park’s Queen Elizabeth Centre is home to two machines, while the Noble Park Aquatic Centre and the Jan Wilson Community Centre are home to one machine each.

Springvale Library houses three machines, one for each level, with another machine down the road in Chisholm Springvale.

Minister for Women, Natalie Hutchins, said that “whether you’re at a footy final or on a school excursion, you shouldn’t have to worry about access to pads and tampons”.

“We’re delivering free pads and tampons in public places right across Victoria, and now we’re making it a reality at some of our most iconic venues, saving Victorian families thousands of dollars every year,” she said.

Hutchins joined the Melbourne Vixens on Monday, 4 August, to launch the expansion of the program at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Parkville.

More than 500,000 people visit the Centre each year, and more than 80 per cent of them are women and girls.

It is also one of the 20 major venues now providing free access to period products, with the Royal Botanic Gardens in Cranbourne among the list.

According to the official state release, one in five women and girls report that they can’t afford the period products they need every month.

Since the launch of the program in November 2024, more than 90,000 pads have been dispensed, with councils across the state also asked to help nominate venues to ensure that products are available in every corner of the state.

For more information on the nearest locations near you, visit www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/free-pads-and-tampons