Noble Park, Keysborough among suburbs searched as hoons arrested

Noble Park and Keysborough were among a number of suburbs searched in early June, following police charging three people as part of an alleged hoon motorcyclist group on Monday, 4 August.

Greensborough Highway Patrol has thoroughly investigated the alleged group of riders after reports of them riding dangerously on Melbourne’s busiest freeways and roads over the last few months.

It’s alleged the group rode in sync together, carrying out dangerous stunts while having a person film the acts from a nearby moving vehicle.

The filmed footage is then allegedly used as content on social media.

Greensborough Highway Patrol leading senior constable, Adam Mizzi, condemned the dangerous driving.

“Anyone thinking of performing dangerous stunts, let alone on some of our busiest freeways, amongst others driving at high speeds, should take this as a warning that it won’t be tolerated,” he said.

The investigation focused on a particular alleged meet-up on 21 February.

Police alleged that the group were performing dangerous stunts on CityLink, between Port Melbourne and Pascoe Vale, during the hours of 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

Prior to entering CityLink, it’s alleged riders removed or concealed their registration plates on their motorbikes to avoid being identified.

The group allegedly rode at double the speed limit, up to 160km/h, wove through traffic, performed ‘wheelies’ and used products on their feet that throw sparks into the air when coming into contact with the ground.

“This behaviour not only puts the riders in danger, it’s a risk to everyone else on the road, particularly when we are experiencing an increase in road trauma involving motorcycles,” Mizzi said.

It’s alleged that the group were conducting these stunts while being filmed by a content creator, who would either hang out of the window to film or use a drone.

Multiple short videos were allegedly posted to social media accounts afterwards.

With trauma on Victorian roads involving motorcycles increasing, the risky behaviour is particularly concerning to police.

39 motorcycle fatalities have been recorded this year, and 516 serious injuries have occurred as a result of motorcycle collisions.

Males aged 18-25 made up the largest portion of those with serious injuries, accounting for about a quarter.

Search warrants were executed in early June in Noble Park, Keysborough, Narre Warren, Brookfield, Caroline Springs, Carrum Downs, Tarneit and Hillside.

As a result, police seized:

Two motorbikes, including a Honda and a Yamaha R7;

Multiple mobile phones;

GoPros;

Computers;

Storage devices;

Protective equipment;

Branded clothing.

Police also located two imitation firearms and a small quantity of drugs during the warrants.

Police laid charges last week against a 24-year-old Caroline Springs man, a 22-year-old Hillside man and a 23-year-old Tarneit man who is also a learner rider.

“These arrests should send a clear message that if you are choosing to partake in risky behaviour on our roads, we will hold you to account,” Mizzi said.

“It might not be on the night, but you can ensure we will eventually catch up with you.”

All three were charged with reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, obtaining financial advantage by deception, public nuisance, reckless riding, improper use of a motor vehicle and failure to display registration plates.

All three have been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are expecting to lay further charges on other people allegedly involved.

Anyone with information about dangerous driving can report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.