Connected Libraries fold for a cause during Homelessness Week

Connected Libraries is joining the statewide “Houses at Parliament” campaign to raise awareness of homelessness in Victoria.

Across all libraries, staff and library visitors are folding paper origami houses to symbolise the growing number of Victorians experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and to show that everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home.

“This simple but powerful activity is a way for our community to stand in solidarity with people doing it tough,” CEO Beth Luppino said.

“Libraries are safe, inclusive spaces, and we see firsthand the impact that housing insecurity can have. Everyone deserves to feel supported, connected, and cared for.”

Homelessness affects more than 30,000 people in Victoria on any given night, with growing numbers of women, children, and older people among those most at risk.

Community members are invited to visit their local library to fold a house and learn more about the housing crisis and what can be done to help.

Origami templates and information are available.

Drop into a Connected Libraries location to show your support or to learn more about the campaign, visit: vhn.org.au/housesatparliament