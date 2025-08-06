Warnings for e-bike users

Victoria Police is launching a new road policing enforcement effort targeting reckless e-bike riders.

Operation Consider, will commence today (Wednesday 6 August), involving police members patrolling on foot and using bicycles, motorcycles and highway patrol vehicles to target riders using overpowered and illegal e-bikes.

Police officers will be on the lookout for e-bike riders breaching safety offences during the operation, including:

• Use mobile phone or electronic devices while riding – $611 fine

• Fail to obey traffic lights (bicyclist) – $509 fine

• Fail to wear securely fitted approved bicycle helmet – $254 fine

• Fail to have lights (bicyclist) – $254 fine

• Fail to give way or keep left (bicyclist) – $204 fine

• Fail to use bicycle lane – $204 fine

Police will also use handheld speed detection devices to catch any riders exceeding the speed limit.

Speeding offences will apply, with those caught riding over the limit by less than 10km/h to receive a $254 fine, while those caught speeding 45km/h or more over the limit face fines of $1018 and vehicle impoundment.

Operation Consider will be conducted in an ongoing capacity over coming months in an effort to reduce road trauma.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir says e-bike’s popularity has increased road trauma.

“Victoria Police will be increasing its focus on e-bikes and we will particularly be on the lookout for reckless riders who are blatantly disregarding the rules.

“While education is always our preference, we won’t hesitate to issue infringements for non-compliance – particularly if it involves putting other road users at risk.

“We’re putting e-bike riders on notice – check your bike, make sure it’s compliant and obey the rules – failure to do so and there could be some hefty penalties coming your way.

“We acknowledge there may be some confusion among the community when it comes to e-bikes, however the onus is on riders to ensure they understand and comply with the rules before using their e-bike.”

It comes as the number of collisions involving e-bikes has increased significantly year-on-year.

Provisional analysis of 2025 collision data indicates there were at least 113 e-bike collisions as at 30 July this year.

He says nine out of 10, the e-bikes involved in collisions are either overpowered, non-compliant or they are not being used in accordance with the road rules.

There are two types of legal e-bikes – the most commonly available is an electrically-powered assisted cycle (EPAC) which features an auxiliary propulsion motor that cannot exceed more than 250 watts, and the top power speed is restricted to 25km/h, with the rider required to pedal to access the power.

The other type, a power-assisted bicycle, is identical to a pedal powered bicycle, except it has one (or more) auxiliary motors and the power output cannot exceed 200 watts. These bicycles have a throttle on the handlebar and do not require the rider to pedal to access the power.

If an e-bike power output exceeds 200 watts (for power-assisted bicycle), exceeds 250 watts or travels more than 25km/h (for EPAC), or the motor is not the secondary source of power, then it is overpowered.

An overpowered e-bike is considered a motorcycle and subject to the same road rules as other motorcycles including licencing, registration, and drink and drug driving penalties.

Riders need to ensure e-bike doesn’t exceed the power or speed requirements and that the rider adheres the road rules applicable to all cyclists – such as wearing a helmet, not using a mobile phone or device while riding, using bicycle lanes and obeying traffic lights.

Riders are being reminded to check that their e-bike meets the criteria to be considered compliant or potentially face immediate penalties such as using an unregistered vehicle, which carries a $1018 fine.

New police data shows 79 e-bike collisions were recorded in 2023, jumping up 82 per cent the following year with 144 e-bike collisions* recorded in 2024.