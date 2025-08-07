Noble Park shisha lounge allegedly firebombed

Staff and customers have fled from a shisha cafe in Noble Park that was allegedly firebombed late on Wednesday 6 August.

Two unknown offenders reportedly entered Arabian Lounge and Cafe on Princes Highway about 11.40pm.

A staff member and two customers were inside but managed to flee before the offenders allegedly used accelerant to set fire to the establishment, police say.

The two offenders fled the scene.

The building was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived.

The blaze was deemed under control by 12.13am but the building is significantly damaged.

A police investigation is underway.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au