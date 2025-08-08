Police investigate multi-car crash on Monash Fwy

Police are appealing for dashcam footage as they investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Mulgrave on Friday, 8 August.

Four vehicles collided on the Monash Freeway, just before the Wellington Road exit, about 6.30am.

The male driver of a white Subaru XV sedan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The two male occupants of a grey Mazda CX3 were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a Hyundai iLoad van sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The driver of an orange Mitsubishi Mirage was not injured.

Police are investigating whether a fifth vehicle was involved in the collision.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au