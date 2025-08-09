Success stories on the big screen

by Sahar Foladi

Some of Emerson School’s former students watched themselves on the big screen for the first time at a premiere screening of an award-winning school documentary on Wednesday 6 August.

Bailey Milani, like many of the other parents and students, says he can’t imagine being anywhere else other than Emerson School.

Mr Milani, who lives independently and works at Officeworks, watched the film Unlocking the Potential: The Vital Role of Specialist Education, along with his young sister Brooke Milani.

“It was very heart-warming, very beautiful and inspiring to listen to everyone of how they feel about the school- it’s just absolutely beautiful.

“Personally, I think I’ll struggle so much in a mainstream school, because I won’t get as enough support by all the teachers.

“I just feel so much more connected being in a special school where everyone feels loved, special, valued and respect themselves for who they are.”

Bailey played a role in Brooke’s life, inspiring her into working in a specialist environment with kids.

She says she sees her own brother in the little kids and protects them in that sort of way.

“It brings me closer to why I work for little kids with disabilities.

“Bailey especially, he’s grown up in such an inconsistent sort of disruptive environment in terms of his personal life.

“Being involved in such a school that is so inclusive and connected – it makes me happy as his little sister, that he’s happy, especially.”

Former student Waleed Khawli, who initially thought he “couldn’t do anything” when he started at Emerson School, is now a successful business owner based in Endeavour Hills.

He is a social media sensation known as @flavourflavourflavour, winning hearts and likes online through his dancing and fun personality.

“I had all my cousins go to high schools. I didn’t see that I needed this school until I realised I did.

“Teachers noticed I liked business, so I started doing business here (at the school) with a car wash for the teachers.

“As much as I loved the school, as soon as I got my license, that’s it.”

Since then, he has been on many news channels and had articles written about his chicken dance in a bid to save his business Mama’s BBQ Chicken and Salad Bar.

Another former student featured in the film, Judy Kelly says if not for Emerson, she wouldn’t have gone to Tafe, secured a job at Myer and been there for more than 31 years.

Parents – who saw their children suffer in mainstream schools from bullies, lack of connections, isolation in classrooms and activities, lack of support and understanding for their child – find Emerson has been a “godsend”.

There are a lot of ‘firsts’ for the more than 360 students at Emerson School as a parent mentioned in the film. Their first time making friends, first time being invited to birthday parties, first day enjoying school, and the first time being excited to talk about school at home.