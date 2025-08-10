Commodore impounded after fleeing hoon-meet

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
A purple Commodore, belonging to a 21-year-old suspended P-plater, is impounded after its driver allegedly evaded police a hoon meet in Dandenong South. (Victoria Police)

Police have caught up with a purple Holden Commodore allegedly at a hoon meet in Dandenong South’s industrial area.

Responding to reports of dangerous driving in the area, police spotted the vehicle leaving the area about 10pm on Friday 8 August.

They activated red and blue lights to intercept, but the car failed to stop and fled at fast speed on Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The Commodore was identifies as belonging to a 21-year-old P-plater in Narre Warren.

He had a suspended licence and was driving a probationary prohibited vehicle.

Police attended his address the next morning and had his vehicle impounded.

He is expected to be charged with failing to stop on police direction, suspended driving and driving a probationary prohibited vehicle.

Police say he will be summonsed to Dandenong Magistrates’ Court to face the charges.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage of hoon events to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

