High-end drink driver caught in Springvale

An alleged-drink driver has blown 0.260 after being intercepted in Springvale early on Sunday 10 August.

Springvale police say they tried to intercept the Holden while they were proactively patrolling a known high-risk driving location on Princes Highway about 1am.

The driver allegedly got out and fled towards a nearby property.

Officers quickly located the driver, who then recorded an evidentiary breath test more than five times the legal limit.

The 35-year-old Mulgrave man was issued an immediate driving ban and will be charged on summons with relevant drink driving offences.

His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1159.

He will appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.