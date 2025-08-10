Kicking Goals and aiming high

South East residents have taken part in what is considered a groundbreaking job hunting initiative in the face of high youth unemployment rates.

Thirteen participants took part in the six-week program and received support from allied health professionals with a focus on building self-confidence and interpersonal skills in preparation for finding work.

The participants enjoyed hosting a soccer tournament after the conclusion of their graduation ceremony on Wednesday 6 August in Dandenong.

The initiative is brought by IntoJobs, part of the IntoWork Group, in partnership with City in the Community (CITC), the charitable arm of Melbourne City Football Club (FC).

Kicking Goals, delivered by Mas National (also part of the IntoWork Group), combines the power of sport with essential life skills training, providing a supportive and engaging environment for young jobseekers aged 18 to 24.

The program is designed to help participants overcome social anxiety, build new connections, gain the motivation and confidence needed to succeed in the workforce and any other barriers to seeking employment.

Zak Arslan, a 22-year-old participant whohas struggled to secure employment in the past, found the physical activity aspect of the program very exciting.

“I’m getting out there because I tend to be antisocial, but I lack the motivation to do social things, so being able to do this is really enjoyable.”

He hopes to improve his fitness and potentially discover new skills and passions through the program.

Also he’s keen to secure a job in a library, where he can apply his diploma in library and information management.

“I learned how to manage a library, provide customer support, handle basic IT tasks, and create promotions.

“Being knowledgeable about books is a great skill, and I’m excited to use it.”

IntoJobs has found that young people need to market themselves more to employers through direct calls and canvassing.

While the primary focus is on building motivation and confidence, the program also opens doors to various opportunities, such as voluntary positions and potential paid employment through Melbourne City FC and IntoJobs.

IntoJobs Operations and Performance Manager for Victoria and South Australia, Dallas Quick, said that Kicking Goals was launched in response to a notable rise in youth unemployment in the region.

“Our aim was to create a program that not only helps young people get out of bed but also instils in them the motivation and confidence to engage in daily activities and explore their future prospect.

“Our consultants are dedicated to supporting participants at the end of the program, whether they need further motivation and confidence-building or are ready to pursue job opportunities.

“We want to ensure that every participant has a clear pathway forward.”

The program also facilitates direct connections between participants and potential employers, going beyond just resume submission to enabling opportunities for appointments in-person.

Each day, participants receive support from allied health professionals who focus on their mental and physical well-being.

They also engage in team-based activities on the field, using soccer as a tool to develop crucial skills such as teamwork, communication, and leadership whilst also partake in goal-setting exercises, discuss confidence building techniques and work on improving communication skills.

Greater Dandenong’s unemployment in the region remains high, having above national average of youth unemployment by 22 per cent as last reported by the Star Journal in August 2022.

The diverse multicultural community is facing an above-national-average unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent compared to a national average of 4 per cent in February 2025 according to Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force.

Youth unemployment in the South East region sits at 10.8 per cent according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Labour Force data in comparison to the national percentage of 9.5 per cent.