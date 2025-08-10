Shooting for the top

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Justin Schwarze

There’s a frenzy of energy on the boards at Dandenong Stadium, as two teams of teen talent prepare to fly across the Nullabor to vie for national titles.

On a Tuesday training night, the Dandenong Basketball Association Rangers Under 14 girls and boys sides show off their speed, athleticism and skill.

There’s a focus on “selfless” basketball during an intense pressure-defence drill.

Usually hungry for scores, the Rangers boys are right up in each other’s faces and trying to stifle free-flowing play.

“Everyone wants to be (NBA star) Steph Curry and shoot threes,” assistant coach Brett Poulton says.

“It’s a bit unfashionable to be playing defence.”

One of the side’s strengths is the cohesive teamwork, he says. And that all 10 players on the squad are capable of scoring.

“We don’t rely on one player.”

Girls coach Peter Newton instructs his team to start a “20, 20, 20” drill.

As the basketballs and players whirl about the court, he is asked what stands out about his team. Extreme talent and athleticism, he says.

Also the focus is on collective leadership. There is not a single captain – instead leadership is shared and instilled throughout the group.

Both teams have been forged with much the same players over the past two years. Both have built close teamwork, with most players top-agers.

The two representative sides are the cream of the crop in the region and among Victoria’s top-5 sides in their age group.

Both have won a clutch of state and national trophies.

And so they have won the right to compete with 23 other sides in the National Junior Club Championships in WA next month.

Parents and supporters are digging deep, raising more than $80,000 for air fares and other travel expenses.

Some of them will be joining their kids on the interstate mission.

No one doubts the players and families’ dedication to the cause.

They play or train four-five days a week, regularly travelling across Melbourne, Geelong and the regions as well as interstate.

A brother and sister make their way from Traralgon, others from Frankston and all over the South East.

Three of the boys also play for the Vic Metro side, one for Vic Country and others even manage to fit in school football.

“Success comes from buying in,” Brett Poulton says. “It’s a fair commitment to go interstate – and that commitment breeds success.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the family support.”

Boys coach Kieren Poulton is overseeing the team defense drill, as they prepare for a key match against a heavy-scoring Diamond Valley side.

He also keeps up a brutal schedule, assisting and travelling with Dandenong men’s NBL 1 side and the Vic Metro underage squad.

Kieran says his focus is on teamwork.

“It’s about having the right mindset and energy, and wanting to play for each other – for one goal.”

Fielding sides in both the boys and girls brackets is a massive achievement for the club as a whole.

Dandenong Basketball Director of Coaching Tamie Harvey says it’s a major milestone for the club.

“It’s a testament to the level of athletes we have playing and the coaches we have working with our athletes,” she said of the achievement.

“We’re so proud of both teams going, it’s such an unbelievable feat.

“It’s such a great learning experience as well.

“We’re really proud of the program we’re building at Dandenong.

“It just shows the pathway of development and how good our coaches are.”

The 2025 Under 14 Club Championships in Willetton, Western Australia are on Sunday 28 September – Friday 3 October.