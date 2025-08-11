Manufacturers oppose WFH laws

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A South East manufacturers group says proposed work-from-home laws are “impossible” for the $54 billion sector.

“This proposed policy threatens the viability of the manufacturing sector,” South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) chief executive Honi Walker said.

“It will deter investment and drive away innovation, employment and economic growth,”

Walker said manufacturers can’t make their products from home

“As manufacturers, we are simply asking the government to allow private industry to negotiate directly with our employees – as we do now.

“No changes to current legislation are required – just common sense.

“If this work-from-home policy is enacted and applied to manufacturing – there will not be a manufacturing sector in Victoria.”

The State Government argues that enshrining the right to work at least two days a week at home was good for families and the economy.

“Not everyone can work from home, but everyone can benefit,” Premier Jacinta Allan said.

“If you can do your job from home, we’ll make it your right – because we’re on your side.”

This month, the Government announced it will start consultation on the types and sizes of businesses covered by the scheme.

It expects to introduce the legislation next year.

According to the Government, WFH saves workers an average of $5308 a year, cuts commuting congestion and time, and supports working women with children, carers and people with a disability.

WFH workers also work nearly 20 per cent more hours than those in the office full-time, the Government argues.

According to SEMMA, Victoria’s $54 billion manufacturing sector employs 283,000 people and includes more than 200 manufacturers in the South East.