40 years of palliative care

by Sahar Foladi

From humble beginnings 40 years ago, Palliative Care South East has seen impressive growth in delivering specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses.

Prior to 1984, there were no community palliative care services available to residents who despite being unwell and towards the end of their life wanted to be in their comfort space – their own homes.

As the demand grew, the Dandenong Palliative Care Service (DPCS) was established, then it merged with Emerald Hills & Cardinia Palliative care Services (EH&CPCS).

Thanks to funding from local businesses, churches and the local community in its initial years, the palliative care service has seen immense growth to 400 clients.

It has expanded into Casey, Cardinia and parts of Kingston council area to allow more people to die with their dignity inside their homes.

Chief executive Kelly Rogerson has seen the evolution of palliative care and its highly skilled professionals in her six years with the organisation.

She says the work they do is “unseen.”

“What sets it apart is we have an inter-disciplinary team of nurses, allied health professionals, it’s a wrap-around care for quality of life. It’s not just about one profession.

“I think people think we have hundreds of people as staff but we only have 53 staff and 50 volunteers supporting 400 clients.”

In 1985 the service’s Dr Ruth Redpath and nurse Baris were seeing 105 referrals a year, Ms Rogerson says PCSE is now seeing 150 referrals a month.

Growing from one doctor and nurse to three doctors and 30 nurses, the service still finds it “very hard” to fulfil rising demand.

The milestone is a moment to “pause and reflect on the past” for the organisation, recognising the dedication of those who helped establish the service, as well as staff, volunteers and families.

It honours long-term supporters, the generosity of donors, from individuals to businesses and philanthropic organisations that funded essential programs, equipment and initiatives to help PCSE thrive.

The holistic care approach by the team addresses not just the physical symptoms of their illness but also the emotional, social, cultural and even spiritual needs of the clients and their families.

Their services include, specialist nursing and medical care, allied health and counselling, volunteer support programs, and bereavement services for families and carers.

The organisation has a high retention of volunteers who take pride in their role and its impact.

Betty Williams served 31 years volunteering with PCSE and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in recognition.

Glenyse Duck has volunteered since 2011 and was also recognised in Greater Dandenong Council’s Australia Day Awards last year in the Community Leadership Award.

Marilyn Morrow started volunteering during Covid and now at the age of 70, fills her leisure time to support clients with terminal illness and carers.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary milestone, PCSE has filmed a heart-moving video for their website.

It invites the community to get involved through volunteering, donations, or advocating for quality palliative care.

The community can support PCSE by donating 40 cents a day for their 40 year anniversary.