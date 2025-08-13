Protest for Palestinian statehood

by Sahar Foladi

A group of pro-Palestine protestors gathered at the steps of Dandenong Market on Saturday 9 August demanding the Federal Government to sanction Israel and recognise the Palestinian statehood.

Two days later, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Australia’s support for the Palestinian state, with his hope for a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages.

At the protest organised by the Free Palestine Dandenong, more than 200 kids, youth, families, elderly, activists marched to Bruce MP Julian Hill’s office to Harmony Square and back to Dandenong Market.

A young Palestinian survivor, Leyan spoke of experiencing Israel’s assaults and killings of Palestinians in Gaza, along with Dr Mohammad Mainul Khan a rural generalist medical practitioner who recently volunteered in the few remaining hospitals in Gaza.

Sean Stebbings, a member of the Victorian Socialists political party, also attended the protest as a representative.

“Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been one of the defining political issues of recent years. We have been shocked by scenes of men, women and children being bombed to oblivion for 21 months, with well over 60,000 people killed so far.

“Those lucky enough to survive have been sent on repeated forced marches through the rubble, faced artificial famines imposed by the Israelis, and being operated on without anaesthetics,” Mr Stebbings says.

“These atrocities, and many more, are a searing indictment on the international capitalist system, where countries and corporations thrive on war and destruction.

“We particularly blame the US and its allies, including Australia, who continue to back Israel despite its well-documented war crimes.

“Approaching two years into Israel’s genocide in Gaza, it’s heartening to see our community stand for peace and justice.”

He says everyone in Australia and around the world have an important role to play in achieving justice in Palestine.

Along with others, he calls onto the federal government to end all political, military and economic ties with Israel, place sanctions on Israel “as well as on a range of Israeli institutions and figures.”

The group spilled onto the busy weekend roads of central Dandenong holding banners and placards that read, “Stop Genocide,” “Stop Israel Now” and “End the Occupation.”

Several Victoria Police officers on standby observed the protest to ensure public safety but there were no issues or arrests made, according to Victoria Police.