Victoria Police investigates Springvale carjacking

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an aggravated carjacking in Springvale on 9 June 2025.

It is believed the offender, armed with a knife, approached the victim on Kelvin Grove about 8:30pm, opened the victims car door, grabbed the victim by their collar and made demands for the victims belongings and vehicle.

The victim resisted, at which point the offender stabbed the victim several times, causing lacerations to the victims hands requiring surgery.

The victim managed to escape, before the offender stole their vehicle.

Investigators have released an image of a person who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au