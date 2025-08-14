Council backs Cambodian-Thai peace

by Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong Council will write to Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong expressing the hope of a lasting peace over the recent Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

The notice of motion authored by councillor Melinda Yim was passed unanimously at a council meeting on Monday 11 August.

While the motion doesn’t solve the international conflict or resolve the direct impacts to family and friends in Greater Dandenong with ties to the region, the council recognises the emotional and cultural impacts of the conflict on the Thai and Cambodian populations in Greater Dandenong.

As part of the motion, council will also connect with local Thai and Cambodian communities through existing engagement channels to understand how it can be responsive to the needs and experiences of the residents impacted.

Greater Dandenong also welcomed the recent ceasing of hostilities on the Thai-Cambodian border.

During public question time, prominent Cambodian leaders in the community shared their deep concerns, calling for the council to take on a “stronger” stance.

They included Thay-Horn Yim, uncle of Cr Yim, and Youhorn Chea, who served as the first Cambodian-born councillor to be elected in Australia in 1997 and the first Asian mayor in 2001.

Both shared their own experience as Cambodian refugees in Thai camps.

Mr Yim urged Council to strongly lobby to the Federal Government to pressurise Thai government to “stop the violence and injustice to Cambodians” despite the ceasefire.

Both Mr Yim and Chea are champions for diversity and refugee and asylum seeker rights.

Mr Chea also played a key role in the development of Council’s People Seeking Asylum and Refugee Action Plan.