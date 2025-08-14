Council meeting scratched

by Sahar Foladi

In a rare move, Greater Dandenong Council has cancelled an upcoming council meeting on 8 September due to “insufficient agenda items” according to a council report.

The cancellation was approved at a council meeting on Monday 11 August.

Answering a query from Cr Rhonda Garad, the council’s CEO Jacqui Weatherill confirmed a lack of meeting business due to the planning laws.

“Some of the changes to planning laws has meant we don’t get as many items to council meetings and rather than have a meeting which has – say one or two items of business – we felt it more appropriate to carry it forward and that councillors could undertake in some training instead.”

Normally, Greater Dandenong holds two public meetings a month. The next meeting will now be on 22 September.

In response to whether it is interested to transition from fortnightly to monthly council meetings like neighbouring City of Casey, the council’s executive strategic growth and advocacy manager Marjan Hajjari said council meeting dates for 2026 will be adopted on Thursday 13 November 2025.

“Public questions and Councillor reports planned for 8 September will be held over until the next scheduled meeting on 22 September 2025.

“Greater Dandenong City Council is considering the most efficient way to conduct business in 2026, while maintaining transparency.”