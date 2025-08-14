South East saviours give unconditional care

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A ground-breaking program to disrupt child sexual exploitation in Melbourne’s South East has marked its first decade.

In 2015, the Young Women’s Program (YWP) run by St Kilda Gatehouse was launched in Dandenong to target disadvantaged children and young people who were relying on street sex-work or in sexually exploitative relationships with adults in exchange for drugs, money and favours.

Often in the background are childhood trauma and abuse, family breakdown, poverty and a lack of traditional supports and connection.

The program runs with just 2.5 full-time equivalent staff, but has an outsized impact, SKG chief executive Nickie Gyomber says.

In the past year, 60 young people were helped on a weekly or fortnightly basis by YWP outreach workers.

About 65 per cent of them reportedly had improved protective factors.

Without YMP intervention, the usual trajectory would be a decrease due to risks and behaviours becoming normalized and entrenched, Gyomber said.

“YWP is a program that works. Sadly we always have a waiting list and there remains unmet need.

“We are limited by funding, not need.”

Referrals come mainly from Child Protection and case management services and schools, but can be received from anywhere.

A further 63 attend early-intervention group work sessions based at eight schools. Also 64 young people get indirect support from SKG’s secondary-consultation expert advice service.

The YWP has evolved through feedback from clients and staff, as well as informed by research.

“The one thing that has not changed is our relational approach to care: a cornerstone of all St Kilda Gatehouse supports,” Gyomber told a 10-year anniversary event on 12 August.

“Providing the experience of a healthy relationship that balances unconditional care with boundaries offers our young people a model for other relationships.

“This trauma-informed principle is lived out every day.”

During the event, actors read the feedback of young people in the program.

“I’m not the same person I was eight months ago,” one of them said.

“They definitely helped me in some amazing ways I didn’t even know were possible”

Another said the group had made them stronger and able to overcome challenges.

“I have learnt in the group that I am enough”

The service was supported by a grant from City of Greater Dandenong.

Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan said she was proud of the council’s contribution to the program’s success.

“This is more than just a financial investment – it’s an investment in our community, in the protection and dignity of young women and in building safer, more inclusive spaces for everyone.”

Chisholm Institute youth-work students are also benefiting from placements in the program.

“Our students love the culture of this place,” Claire Kerr from Chisholm said. “The team is so welcoming.”