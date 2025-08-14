WFH consultation opens

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Government has opened public consultation on proposed work-from-home laws that a South East manufacturers group warns are “impossible” for the $54 billion sector.

Enshrining the right to work at least two days a week at home was good for families and the economy, according to the Government.

“One of the reasons work from home is at risk because there are no rules – and workers don’t know where they stand,” Premier Jacinta Allan stated in a release on 12 August.

“Work from home works for families and it’s good for the economy.”

“If you can do your job from home, we are making it your right – because we’re on your side.”

The consultation will consider the types and sizes of businesses to be covered under the law, as well as the definition of remote work.

It will include a public online survey and a roundtable discussion with industry bodies and unions.

However South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) chief executive Honi Walker says the proposal “threatens the viability of the manufacturing sector,” .

“It will deter investment and drive away innovation, employment and economic growth,”

Walker said manufacturers can’t make their products from home

“As manufacturers, we are simply asking the government to allow private industry to negotiate directly with our employees – as we do now.

“No changes to current legislation are required – just common sense.

“If this work-from-home policy is enacted and applied to manufacturing – there will not be a manufacturing sector in Victoria.”

The Government expects to introduce the legislation next year.

According to the Government, WFH saves workers an average of $5308 a year, cuts commuting congestion and time, and supports working women with children, carers and people with a disability.

WFH workers also work nearly 20 per cent more hours than those in the office full-time, the Government argues.

According to SEMMA, Victoria’s $54 billion manufacturing sector employs 283,000 people and includes more than 200 manufacturers in the South East.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/wfh