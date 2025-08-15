Amazon comes to Cranbourne West

By Violet Li

Amazon has opened Victoria’s third fulfilment centre in Cranbourne West, its second in Melbourne’s south east since Dandenong South in 2017.

The new 52,000 sqm Cranbourne West facility, known as AVV2 Logistics Centre at 95 Whitfield Bvd, dominates the landscape and features a vast façade clad in sleek grey panels accented with Amazon’s signature smile log. The site can allegedly fit two and a half AFL fields.

Inside, towering rows of shelves rise toward the high ceiling, ready to be stacked with a variety of products to be picked, packed, and shipped.

The air carries a constant hum from conveyor belts, scanners, and the soft whir of machinery.

The facility is one of two new, purpose-built sites Amazon has opened in Victoria this month, with the retailer also opening a logistics site in Melbourne’s northwest. Together, these represent an investment of $200 million in Victoria.

With a capacity to store up to four million products like electronics, beauty products, furniture, and books, the new Cranbourne West fulfilment centre will support more small and medium-sized businesses to use the Amazon delivery platform to sell their products to more customers.

The 500 jobs created at the Cranborne West site range from entry-level roles with on-the-job training to skilled roles in areas such as Operations, Human Resources, Engineering and Workplace Health and Safety.

According to Amazon Australia, the majority of jobs will be permanent full-time roles, with leading pay and comprehensive benefits such as subsidised private healthcare and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

Cranbourne local Atakura Michael, who started working as an LO picker at the site about four weeks ago, said the experience was good.

“I think Amazon is amazing. People are great. Our supervisors and our operators, they’re awesome,” she said.

“I think the system is very organised. They’re very sensitive in terms of safety, and I love that.”

Ms Michael said she originally planned to move to Perth, but Covid got in her way. She was glad that she stayed in Cranbourne and now got to work at Amazon.

Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen, Deputy Mayor Cr Melinda Ambros, Cr Carolyn Eaves, Cr Gary Rowe, Cr Scott Dowling and Cr Shane Taylor attended the official opening, alongside Minister for Finance and Economic Growth and Jobs The Hon. Danny Pearson and Cranbourne MP Pauline Richards, on Friday 15 August, to welcome the boost to local employment opportunities.

Amazon Australia Country Manager Janet Menzies said these new sites strengthen their ability to meet these commitments for Victorian customers.

“Prime members in Melbourne are already able to enjoy the convenience of next-day delivery, and these facilities will significantly expand the range of products available for swift local delivery,” she said.

Mayor Cr Koomen emphasised that the impact of these new jobs goes beyond economic growth.

“More than 65 per cent of our residents travel to work by car. Every minute that they save on their journey from work means more time spent with those they love or doing activities that bring joy to their everyday lives,” he said.

Mayor Cr Koomen also highlighted the broader significance of Amazon’s investment.

“Casey is a great place for global businesses to grow, thanks to our convenient location, fast-growing community and business-friendly Council,” he said.

“Plus, our city offers an affordable alternative to industrial land in neighbouring areas like Dandenong. There’s never been a better time to invest in Casey.”

Real asset owner and manager ESR Australia & New Zealand’s head of development Simon Sayers said the company is thrilled to welcome Amazon to Greenlink, a key destination for premium logistics and industrial spaces in the thriving south east.

“Cranbourne West was a deliberate choice of location to develop Greenlink, our flagship estate in Victoria, thanks to its prime position with direct access to key arterial roads, including the Western Port Highway,” he said.

“From day one, demand for industrial space in the area has been exceptionally strong. ESR is extremely proud to have developed this world-class facility in close collaboration with Amazon and deeply appreciates the close support of Casey Council and our contracting partner for this project, Qanstruct.”