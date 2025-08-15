Council backs Cambodian-Thai peace

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council will write to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong in the hope of a lasting peace betweem Cambodia and Thailand.

The notice of motion authored by councillor Melinda Yim was passed unanimously at a council meeting on Monday 11 August, after a recent ceasefire in a border conflict between the two nations.

She described it as a “heartfelt show of care and solidarity”.

“By passing this motion together we send a clear message when our community faces challenges we stand side-by-side.”

Cr Phillip Danh said as leaders themselves, councillors had a “responsibility to rise above divisions and bring people together”.

“We’re Australians first and foremost. Diversity is our greatest strength.”

Deputy mayor Sophie Tan, who chaired the meeting, translated the motion for a gallery including local Buddhist monks and Cambodian-Australian community leaders.

While the motion doesn’t solve the international conflict or resolve the direct impacts to family and friends in Greater Dandenong with ties to the region, the council recognises the emotional and cultural impacts of the conflict on the Thai and Cambodian populations in Greater Dandenong.

As part of the motion, council will also connect with local Thai and Cambodian communities through existing engagement channels to understand how it can be responsive to the needs and experiences of the residents impacted.

Greater Dandenong also welcomed the recent ceasing of hostilities on the Thai-Cambodian border.

During public question time beforehand, prominent Cambodian leaders in the community urged the council to take a “strong” stance.

They demanded an immediate end to the torture of Cambodian civilians, and the safe release of 18 captive Cambodian soldiers.

Speakers included Thay-Horn Yim, uncle of Cr Yim, and Youhorn Chea, who served as the first Cambodian-born councillor to be elected in Australia in 1997 and the first Asian mayor in 2001.

Both shared their own experience as Cambodian refugees.

Mr Yim urged Council to strongly lobby to the Federal Government to pressurise Thai government to “stop the violence and injustice to Cambodians” despite the ceasefire.

After the meeting, Mr Yim – also public relations manager for Cambodian Buddhist Monks Counci – welcomed the motion as a “victory for humanity”.

“Tonight, Greater Dandenong stood with us, proving that when a community speaks together with one voice, change is possible.”

Springvale South-based monks Sovann Srey and Sudhep Nan also praised the motion.

Both Mr Yim and Mr Chea are champions for diversity and refugee and asylum seeker rights.

Mr Chea also played a key role in the development of Council’s People Seeking Asylum and Refugee Action Plan.