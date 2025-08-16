Have your say on Casey’s youth services

The City of Casey is inviting the community to take part in the Casey Youth survey and share their views on the services the council provides to younger residents aged between 10 to 25 years old.

Casey is currently home to one of the largest populations of young people in Melbourne, and throughout the year, the council runs a number of specially curated programs, services and events that cater to and support the youth.

Mayor Stefan Koomen said that he encourages “all young people and their families to complete the survey”.

“We want to hear what’s working, what we do best and what matters most, whether you’ve used our services or not.

“Your feedback will help shape the way services will be delivered in the future,” he said.

More than 20 different programs and events are currently offered across Casey’s three Youth Information Centres, with more than 35,000 young people visiting the centres annually, which is in addition to events and activities held across the LGA.

“Our youth services play an important role in improving the overall social and physical well-being of young people in Casey, and we want to ensure that services are structured in a way that best meets our community’s needs now and into the future,” Koomen said.

The survey aims to give local youth and families a chance to tell the council about the programs, events and services that they use, where they prefer to use them, as well as the types of things that might be missing that they would like to see.

The survey is available on Casey conversations, the council’s community engagement platform.

There will also be pop-up sessions held at a range of locations across the municipality to hear from as many young people as possible.

The survey is now open, and will be until 21 September; for more information visit Casey Conversations.