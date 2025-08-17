Casey’s local law to be reviewed in August meeting

A draft of the Casey Community Local Law will be presented in this month’s Casey Council meeting on Tuesday, 19 August.

Councillors will consider the draft and vote on a decision whether the draft will head out for public exhibition.

The draft was developed following extensive community consultation that took place through April and May this year; it also follows after fierce backlash from residents in February, when the first public meeting for Casey had to be adjourned.

Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, said that councillors will consider the proposed law and decide if the draft document can go out to the community for another round of feedback.

“Community members can jump onto the council’s website and take a look at the proposed local law from today,” he said.

“I look forward to considering this further at the Council Meeting on Tuesday night.”

Once the council’s endorsement is received, the next step in the process is to take the draft document out for statutory public exhibition for 28 days, serving as an opportunity for the community to read through it and share their feedback.

Community members can make a submission with their feedback and also have the opportunity to select if they wish to speak to their submission.

Once all the community feedback is received, Council officers will update the draft document.

It will then be presented to Council for final endorsement at the December Council Meeting.

For more information, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/llreview_25