Cars impounded after alleged 191km/h street race

Two allegedly speeding drivers, including a Noble Park man, have been charged after being detected up to 191 km/h on Mornington Peninsula Freeway in Patterson Lakes.

Somerville Highway Patrol officers say the cars appeared to be racing about 2.11am on Saturday 16 August.

The drivers, who were detected travelling at an alleged speed of 191km/h in a 100km/h zone, were intercepted by police.

Both vehicles, a 2025 BMW 230i Coupe and 2009 Audi TT, were impounded at a cost of $1091.90 each.

The drivers, a 24-year-old Elwood man and a 42-year-old Noble Park man, have both been charged on summons with speed dangerous, exceed speed and drive motor vehicle in a race on highway.

Both men will appear before a magistrates’ court at a later date, police say.