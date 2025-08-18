Chasing dreams to USA

by Sahar Foladi

Two young South East basketball player buddies are making their way to the USA on two-year basketball scholarships.

Kuirowl Chol and Mangok Gach, players at the success-story Red Roo Sports, are excited to begin their US college basketball journeys.

Both, at the age of 19, will make the big leap on 19 August, with Mangok at the Garden City Community College in Kansas and Kuirowl at Dawson Community College.

Kuirowl Chol, from Dandenong and who goes by the nick-name KC, has overcome a leg injury with an incredible comeback.

“It makes me feel accomplished even though the job’s not really done.

“I started basketball late so it tells me I can do much more with the right people and guidance.

“My friends are very proud of me because they started before me and were much better. Now I am the best out of the group.”

The Brothers4Brothers (B4B) program as part of the community support group through Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) has played a massive role in getting the boys to where they are now.

KC first got involved with the program during Covid, where it rolled out online games for youths of South Sudanese backgrounds and remained connected through school holiday programs after Covid.

“Some of my friends were far from me so this gave us an opportunity to meet up, such as they took us to Luna Park.

“It would bring some fun whenever I was bored and really brings the community together.”

The program is an eight-week school term initiative to empower South Sudanese youth personally and professionally with programs on mental health, education, employment among many more.

Multicultural youth worker at CMY, Reath Tot came up with the B4B program after seeing a demand in the community.

“The program was designed in partnership with young people, that targets young males aged between 12-18 and the idea of the program came to us because we started to see young males disengaging from school.

“Also, getting in anti-social behaviours around shopping centres, young people were struggling by being on the police radar.”

He has seen the boys grow professionally and personally excited to see what’s next to come.

“Knowing these kids from an early age, they weren’t involved with the wrong people but were in and out of circles which would’ve been easy for them to go (astray) with one of their friendse.

“It’s a credit to them for choosing to go down the sports route and realise there’s other avenues to take.

“I’m super proud being the person to create the program. These young people come through it and now you see these awesome opportunities.

“They worked hard to get it, you see the growth – it is really awesome.

“The boys took basketball more seriously, they are massive now, they started to see there’s potential – that’s where Red Roo came in and showed them the way.”

The program collaborates with other community organisations and bodies such as AFL Victoria, Chisholm Tafe, YSAS, Monash Health and Melbourne United to strengthen their community connection and provide the best.

It was through the social connections, positive environments and guidance that let the boys to Red Roo Sports and take part in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball tournaments across Australia.

AAU is America’s youth basketball league known for its role in college basketball recruitment and KC and Manjok were among the chosen ones.

Upon the completion of his two-year accounting studies, KC would like to secure a four-year basketball scholarship continuing his studies but all that depends on both his academic and athletic performance.

The program is funded by the State Government who has committed a $20 million investment over two years through the Investing early in young Victorians package which includes continuation of critical and well-established programs and initiatives supporting young people.

These programs include six Community Support Groups, the Le Mana Pasifika Project and alcohol and other drug outreach support to engage and support young people from vulnerable communities.