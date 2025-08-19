Homicide investigation: 39-year-old man fatally stabbed in Dandenong unit

A 39-year-old man has died after being found with stab wounds in Dandenong on Tuesday 19 August.

Homicide Squad detectives say “at this early stage” that the incident may have occurred inside a neighbouring unit on Potter Street before the man fled on foot. They also believe it was a targeted attack.

A local police patrol saw the man collapse on the street about 4.50am, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, of the Homicide Squad, said.

Paramedics were summoned and treated the man but he died at the scene on the corner of Princes Highway and Potter Street.

The man was conscious when assisted by police officers, but Det Insp Thomas didn’t confirm if he said anything to police.

He said police were trying to work out the man’s connection to the nearby dwelling where the stabbing may have occurred.

The man had yet to be formally identified, the weapon was yet to be found.

Det Insp Thomas said police were seeking information on any suspicious people, vehicle or activity in the area between 4.30am-5am.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.