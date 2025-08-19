Special school staffer charged with child sex abuse offences

A support staff member at Endeavour Hills Specialist School has been charged with child sexual abuse offences.

Police confirmed that a 34-year-old Berwick woman was charged over alleged assaults against a teenager in Endeavour Hills between May and August this year.

She was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 and involving a child in the production of child abuse material.

The woman was named in a letter to parents and carers by school principal Karen Hunt, informing them of the charges.

“I’m so sorry to have to be writing to you about this deeply troubling news.”

The staff member had worked at the school since January, the letter stated.

“I acknowledge that this notification may trigger a range of emotions, and that it will impact people in different ways,” Ms Hunt wrote.

“In terms of support for our students, our student wellbeing team, is available if your child is impacted by this news or any possible conversations about it by students on or outside of school grounds.”

The charged woman was bailed to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.