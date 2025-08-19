Stunning win of $100,000

A Noble Park man was left feeling dizzy and experiencing heart palpitations after discovering he’d scored $100,000 in yesterday’s Lucky Lotteries draw.

The resident held the first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 11035, drawn Monday 18 August 2025.

He looks forward to a total prize of $100,000

The winning man initially dodged multiple phone calls from lottery officials, confessing he was in sheer disbelief.

“I thought it was a joke at first!

“I was having heart palpitations as I logged into my online account and checked my ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“I woke up this morning, and I thought it might’ve all been a dream.”

With $100,000 soon to boost his bank account, the stunned winner was still wrapping his head around the enormity of his win.

“I haven’t really processed the news yet. I think I’ll need some time to think of what I want to do,” he shared.

“There’s so many things the prize could help with.”

His winning entry of seven consecutive numbers was purchased via The Lott app – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.

In 2024, 147 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $52.2 million.

Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw.

As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.

Each game has two draws – one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number.

If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won.

If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.