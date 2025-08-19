Teens charged with alleged armed robberies

Five boys from Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia have been charged following series of alleged armed robberies across metropolitan Melbourne yesterday.

Mill Park Divisional Response Unit officers have charged the teenagers allegedly armed with machetes, who entered a supermarket on Golden Banksia Drive in Officer and stole cash and cigarettes about 12.20pm. They fled in a silver Subaru Forester.

The group entered a supermarket on the corner of Pink Bill and Timbertop boulevards in Officer, where they allegedly threatened a staff member, then stole cigarettes and cash about 12.30pm.

A group of teens allegedly threatened staff at a supermarket on Gilbert Road in Preston about 1.25pm. They left empty handed.

The teenagers allegedly entered another supermarket on McDonalds Road in Epping and threatened staff about 1.50pm. Nothing was stolen.

Officers spotted the Subaru Forester, used in the alleged offending, on Edgars Road in Wollert a short time later.

The car was pursued by police through multiple suburbs including Epping, Thomastown, Rosanna and Heidelberg.

The Subaru collided with two vehicles at the intersection of Manningham and Bulleen roads in Bulleen.

There were no physical injuries during the incidents.

The five occupants allegedly fled on foot and were all arrested nearby.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old Dandenong boys was charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, armed robbery (x3) and attempted armed robbery (x2).

A 17-year-old boy from the Casey area was charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, armed robbery (x3), attempted armed robbery (x2), negligent driving while pursued by Police and unlicenced driving.

A 16-year-old from the Cardinia area was charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, armed robbery (x3) and attempted armed robbery (x2).

They were remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The 14-year-old Dandenong boy was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The Subaru was allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary in Wheelers Hill on 7 August.