Have your say on ‘new’ Eumemmerring Creek

Pop-up sessions are set to reveal more on the revival of a section of Eumemmerring Creek into a more natural state.

Melbourne Water is planning to convert two kilometres of underground drain and concrete channels into a vegetated, meandering waterway.

The $28 million Reimagining Eumemmerring Creek Project will transform the ‘hidden’ channel running from Doveton Avenue, Doveton to Lace Street, Eumemmerring.

“We view this project as an invitation to breathe new life and purpose into an often-overlooked waterway,” Melbourne Water service and asset lifestyle acting executive general manager Sean Hanrahan said.

“By uncovering Eumemmerring Creek, we’re not just improving stormwater management, we’re creating a dynamic green corridor where local schools can host outdoor lessons, wildlife can find a habitat corridor, and community art and cultural heritage can come alive through interpretive spaces.

“We look forward to working with Doveton and Eumemmerring residents, council partners and Traditional Owners to co-design features that reflect local stories, foster environmental stewardship and strengthen social connections.

“Together, we’ll deliver a resilient, multifunctional waterway that serves both people and nature for generations to come.”

The project is jointly funded by the Federal Government’s Natural Heritage Trust and Melbourne Water.

The pop-up information sessions are:

Wednesday 27 August, 4pm to 6pm, inside Olive Road sporting complex, Frawley Road

Saturday 6 September, 10am to 1pm, Robinson Reserve (near Doveton Tennis Club), Frawley Road. This session will include creek walks where you can show our project team how you use the area and share your ideas for improvements.

Melbourne Water is also calling on community members to express their interest to join a Community Advisory Group to give feedback on design ideas.

Details: letstalk.melbournewater.com.au/eumemmerring