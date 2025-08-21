$80K gold heist: Springvale family looted

by Sahar Foladi

A devastated Springvale family have been robbed of their dream to buy land for a house after a home robbery wiped out almost $80,000 of gold, jewellery and cash.

Two gold bars, three gold wedding jewellery necklaces, pair of gold bangles, gold chains, diamond rings and almost $2000 cash were stolen leaving the young family in complete shock.

Victoria Police say they are investigating the burglary in Birmingham Street Springvale on Friday 15 August between 10am and 12.50pm.

According to the resident Kamran Durrani, he was merely days away from transferring the cash and gold to the bank.

“My wife is still not able to sleep. She wakes up crying and screaming, she goes down and checks the doors.

“We are devastated. That’s everything we had, he took it all.

“We have lots of sentiment attached to the jewellery.”

Mr Durrani had recently bought the gold bars to invest in potentially buy a land and build their own house together.

CCTV has captured a car drive past, park in front of the house with a single male enter the house about 15 minutes after Mr Durrani left to drop off his 13-month-old to childcare and wife at work.

The orange-hooded male was wearing a face mask.

The break-in took place just after 10am on Friday 15 August with the front door kicked open.

While Victoria Police is investigating the matter, Mr Durrani is suspicious that this was a well-planned robbery.

He recounts his front door open 10 days before the incident, on an early morning, although the couple are cautious.

He expressed disappointment on what he said was a lack of emotional support and compassion from Victoria Police.

“I understand they have so many cases to deal with, but they came to my home with no emotions.

“I was devastated at that time, I was emotionally broke, about to cry. They were just taking photos, asking questions and went without saying a word.”

He was referred to support services via email.

Victoria Police urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au