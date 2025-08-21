An unenthusiastic crowd to attend Dandenong showgrounds

By Ava Cashmore

More than 150 drivers accused of taking part in illegal hoon gatherings across Greater Dandenong will be forced to surrender their cars for roadworthy checks at Dandenong Showgrounds today.

The police operation follows a large-scale car meet on 21 July in a Dandenong industrial estate, where burnouts were allegedly performed just metres from spectators.

Officers said the group dispersed when police arrived, but Automatic Numberplate Recognition Technology recorded dozens of plates.

Investigators also tracked down drivers after some allegedly posted footage of their stunts on social media.

Notices were then issued directing owners to present their vehicles for inspection.

Police have warned that anyone who fails to comply today will have their vehicle impounded.