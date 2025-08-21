Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday 19 August.

Upon hearing about the incident on radio, Battin reportedly dropped by for a media-opp to speak on Victoria’s crime woes.

Metres away, a 39-year-old man’s covered body lay behind police tape on the corner of Princes Highway and Potter Street.

Police later confirmed the man had been stabbed in a nearby flat, fled onto the street where he collapsed in front of a passing police patrol about 5am.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

Battin has since reportedly vowed to keep attending crime scenes to drive his message, claiming the Government “ignores rising violent crime”.

On social media, Battin posted audio of an ABC interview under the title of ‘Why I went to Dandenong to discuss Labor’s knife crime epidemic’.

“I think it’s about time that we start highlighting the fact that this government needs to be held to account.

“People are being stabbed in the street, we’re seeing people being stabbed in their homes.”

The next day, an adamant Battin spruiked his ‘break bail – face jail’ policy outside other crime scenes, including supermarkets targeted by armed robbers.

“Too many Victorians have suffered. Enough is enough,” he posted.

“We need to keep violent criminals off the street.”

Government MPs, including Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, lambasted Battin for the Dandenong presser.

“Let me be clear, any politician who visits an active crime scene in order to conduct a political stunt risks disrupting and perhaps even compromising a police investigation,” Williams posted.

“The consequences of this could be profound.

“To put it bluntly, politicians who do this are putting themselves, and their own desire for media attention, ahead of the community’s desire for justice.

“They are putting themselves ahead of the important work of Victoria Police.

“And they are putting politics ahead of a family’s pain.”

Williams listed the Government’s initiatives including “introducing the toughest bail laws in the country”, Australia’s “first-ever machete ban” and a trial of electronic monitoring of youth offenders.

Police were seeking information on any suspicious people, vehicle or activity in the area between 4.30am-5am.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au