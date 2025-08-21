Dandenong man charged with Cobram murder

A Dandenong man has been charged over the death of a woman in Cobram on Tuesday 19 August.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the 45-year-old with murdering a 32-year-old Cobram woman.

Emergency services were initially called to a Christie Street address about 5am and located the woman.

Two young children inside the address were not physically injured during the incident, police say.

The accused man did not apply for bail at a Shepparton Magistrates’ Court hearing on 20 August.

He was remanded to re-appear at court on 10 December.