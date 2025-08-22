Municipal monitors installed at Kingston

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Kingston Council is set to be under the watch of two Municipal Monitors – though the reason for the intervention appears to be a mystery.

The State Government announced on 22 August it was installing John Tanner AM and a yet-to-be-announced second person as monitors for the rest of 2025.

Local Government Minister Nick Staikos said the monitors would provide “good governance and support for council’s decision-making procedures”.

“Victorians expect their councils to maintain a high standard of processes and practices, and these monitors will help the council best serve the Kingston community.”

Staikos’s Bentleigh electorate is based in Kingston.

His cousin Steve Staikos was also a four-time Kingston mayor before being appointed as Labor state secretary in 2024.

In a statement, Kingston mayor Georgina Oxley said they “look forward to better understanding the Victorian Government’s concerns”.

“(We look forward to) working closely with the monitors to share our strong processes, governance oversight and transparent decision-making.

“Our focus remains on serving the people of Kingston and I will continue to lead with independence and integrity, with decision-making that is guided by what is best for our community.”

Kingston chief executive Peter Bean said councillors, the executive team and staff were “keen to assist however we can to support them in the role”.

“Council remains committed to delivering excellent services to our community, built on a foundation of good governance and strong customer service.”

Mr Tanner has previously chaired a panel of administrators appointed to Moira Shire Council and is currently a monitor at City of Hobsons Bay.

The monitors will serve from Monday 25 August until 31 December.