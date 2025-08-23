Casey’s gifting policy updated

By Ethan Benedicto

A new threshold for disclosable gifts for councillors has been set at $50, aligning it with the overall staff gift policy, following a swift unanimous agreement from the council during the Tuesday meeting.

This new amount is up from the previous $20 limit, with the revised Councillor Gift Policy aimed at improving clarity, transparency, and consistency in how gifts, benefits and hospitality are managed for elected representatives.

Chloe Casey, the manager of communications and corporate governance, first spoke on the report, adding that the policy was initially reviewed before the return of an elected council.

Cr Gary Rowe moved the motion and was seconded by Cr Kim Ross; the vote was passed unanimously, and it was the only officer report that passed without debate during the meeting.

Cr Rowe spoke on the new policy, saying that “it’s a worthy project for maintaining the upright and visible temptations”.

“I’m thinking of this in relation to getting us as new councillors, on the basis on which to judge what we’re doing and how we’re doing it with a degree of assurance for the community, knowing that things will be done the right way,” he said.

Other changes to the policy, in addition to the gift amount increase, include example gift scenarios and future plans to manage the gift register.

Council will also be strengthening the advice for when and how to disclose gifts, with further clarification around gifts and hospitality associated with partnership agreements.

Definitions were also enhanced for certain terms, such as token gift, non-token gift, official role, sponsored travel, and corporate hospitality.