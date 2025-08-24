ESVF hits residents, CRRA weighs in

By Ethan Benedicto

The hotly criticised emergency services and volunteers fund levy has taken effect for many residents throughout Victoria and Casey, with the Casey Residents’ and Ratepayers Association calling for more advocacy to be done.

Anthony Tassone, vice president of the CRRA, said that ratepayers are receiving a “nasty surprise” when it comes to their rate notices this year.

“Not only is there an increase in their rates to the three per cent cap for Casey residents, but there’s also this state-endorsed tax, and that’s how it’s being perceived.

“It’s not a levy, it’s a tax that local councils are expected to be tax collectors [of] on behalf of the state government,” he said.

The ESVF levy was met with harsh criticism and protests by the numbers in Spring Street earlier this year, with CFA volunteers, farmers and firefighters among the fray.

More recently, on 26 July, more than 30 councils from across Victoria gathered in Melbourne in a similar show of protest against the ESVF, one which the City of Casey was indirectly represented by Kowan Ward councillor Shane Taylor.

Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen, told Star News in June 2025 that while he agreed the ESVF levy was unfair, the council remained tied to its legal obligations under the State Government.

At the same time, Koomen said then that the council is working with the state government, as well as other stakeholders and the Municipal Association of Victoria.

However, Tassone thinks that Casey as a whole “should and must join the advocacy of over 30 other councils to scrap the tax”.

“We question the value of the MAV and whether they’re really prepared to push hard against the state government and bite the hand that feeds them.

“We have neighbouring councils like Cardinia Shire who have been very vocal against the ESVF, and we’d like to see the City of Casey join those strong calls to oppose it, and do more than what they’re currently doing for the residents,” he said.

As reported by the Herald Sun, the ABC, and other independent outlets, those focusing on regional news and farmers have reported residents facing up to a 200 per cent increase.

Likewise, a Mitchell Shire homeowner faced a 62 per cent jump in their bill, over $4200, bumping the total bill to nearly $11,700.

“Farmers are doing it tough already without the state government slapping them with extra taxes on the land that they hold,” Tassone said.

“And again, what choices are they left with to try and recoup and offset the impact of these taxes?

“There are flow-on effects to the rest of the community through increased prices of produce, goods and services that businesses provide.”

Tassone also questioned the overall “motives” of the levy, saying that it is basically a “tax hit delivered through rate notices”, with local councils serving as their tax collectors.

This story is developing, and more information will be added once available.